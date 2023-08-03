Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 79 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.397/.422 so far this season.

Wade has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

