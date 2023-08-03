Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 3
The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) visit the San Francisco Giants (60-49) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.
The probable pitchers are Scott Alexander (6-1) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
- Pfaadt has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Pfaadt will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Brandon Pfaadt vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (124) in all of MLB. They have a collective .242 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 889 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 487 runs.
- Pfaadt has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP against the Giants this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .063 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one inning, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.
Scott Alexander vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 123 home runs, 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 3-for-12 with a triple and an RBI in three games against the left-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.