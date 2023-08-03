The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (19 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .275 AVG .301 .292 OBP .371 .373 SLG .437 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings