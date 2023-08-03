Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (19 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.301
|.292
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.437
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 36 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.