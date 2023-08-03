Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with a double, two triples, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Scott Alexander) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this year (50 of 89), with at least two hits 24 times (27.0%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (28.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.0%).
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (40 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.223
|AVG
|.331
|.331
|OBP
|.433
|.345
|SLG
|.474
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|20/22
|7
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 36 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
