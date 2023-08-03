The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .223 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Peterson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 over the course of his last games.

Peterson has gotten a hit in 50 of 93 games this year (53.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (11.8%).

He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has had an RBI in 18 games this season (19.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (26.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .179 AVG .262 .280 OBP .346 .279 SLG .369 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 15 41/20 K/BB 36/16 8 SB 3

