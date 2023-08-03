Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .245 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.1% of his games this season (40 of 74), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (16.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.271
|AVG
|.212
|.312
|OBP
|.325
|.414
|SLG
|.240
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/14
|15
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Alexander (6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- In 36 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
