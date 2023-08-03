Jake McCarthy -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .245 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.1% of his games this season (40 of 74), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (16.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .271 AVG .212 .312 OBP .325 .414 SLG .240 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/14 15 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings