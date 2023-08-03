The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Scott Alexander

NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 77 of 101 games this year (76.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Marte has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .296 AVG .286 .371 OBP .366 .476 SLG .544 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 39/24 3 SB 3

