Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year (33 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .250 AVG .254 .304 OBP .294 .500 SLG .418 25 XBH 17 9 HR 7 32 RBI 26 36/13 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0

