Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year (33 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.250
|AVG
|.254
|.304
|OBP
|.294
|.500
|SLG
|.418
|25
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|26
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
