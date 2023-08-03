Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Jack Flaherty and the Orioles against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 3.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (5-7) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Johnny Cueto (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

PHI: Lorenzen MIA: Cueto 18 (105.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (16 IP) 3.58 ERA 5.06 7.1 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-3) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (9-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.

CHW: Toussaint TEX: Scherzer 9 (36 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.2 IP) 3.50 ERA 4.01 7.3 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -250

-250 CHW Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (6-8) when the clubs meet Thursday.

NYM: Carrasco KC: Singer 15 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (113.2 IP) 6.40 ERA 5.46 6.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Flaherty (7-6) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Gausman (8-5) when the clubs face off Thursday.

BAL: Flaherty TOR: Gausman 20 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (127.2 IP) 4.43 ERA 3.10 8.7 K/9 12.1

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Scott Alexander (6-1) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

ARI: Pfaadt SF: Alexander 8 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 36 (31.2 IP) 8.20 ERA 3.13 7.2 K/9 5.1

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-7) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (3-3) when the teams face off Thursday.

PIT: Keller MIL: Houser 22 (133.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (67 IP) 3.97 ERA 4.43 9.8 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

HOU: Javier NYY: Schmidt 20 (108 IP) Games/IP 22 (104.2 IP) 4.33 ERA 4.39 8.6 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Matthew Liberatore (1-3) when the teams meet Thursday.

MIN: Gray STL: Liberatore 21 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (32 IP) 3.14 ERA 6.75 8.8 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-3) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (5-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.

CIN: Weaver CHC: Taillon 18 (86 IP) Games/IP 18 (89 IP) 6.80 ERA 5.46 7.0 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (9-5) when the clubs play on Thursday.

SEA: Woo LAA: Ohtani 10 (49 IP) Games/IP 20 (120.2 IP) 4.96 ERA 3.51 9.9 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-7) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (7-6) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

OAK: Sears LAD: Urías 21 (116.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (81.1 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.98 8.2 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

