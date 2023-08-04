At +20000, the Arizona Cardinals have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last year (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but only one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons delivered 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

