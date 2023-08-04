Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Arizona Cardinals have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last year (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but only one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons delivered 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
