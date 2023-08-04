Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .143 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.056
|AVG
|.289
|.081
|OBP
|.317
|.056
|SLG
|.395
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 127 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will send Ober (6-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.