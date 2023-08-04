After batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 106 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (45.3%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .272 AVG .255 .356 OBP .326 .565 SLG .461 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 44/21 3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings