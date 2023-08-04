Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 105 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 69 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 103), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 53 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.349
|OBP
|.365
|.505
|SLG
|.552
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/21
|12
|SB
|21
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
