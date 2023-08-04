Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (56-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (6-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (9-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The previous 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those games.
  • Arizona has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (526 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 30 Mariners L 4-0 Merrill Kelly vs Luis Castillo
July 31 @ Giants W 4-3 Ryne Nelson vs Jakob Junis
August 1 @ Giants L 4-3 Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
August 2 @ Giants L 4-2 Slade Cecconi vs Logan Webb
August 3 @ Giants L 1-0 Brandon Pfaadt vs Scott Alexander
August 4 @ Twins - Merrill Kelly vs Bailey Ober
August 5 @ Twins - Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
August 6 @ Twins - Zac Gallen vs Pablo Lopez
August 8 Dodgers - TBA vs Julio Urías
August 9 Dodgers - Brandon Pfaadt vs Bobby Miller
August 11 Padres - Merrill Kelly vs Blake Snell

