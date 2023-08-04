Diamondbacks vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (56-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (6-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (9-5).
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those games.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (526 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Luis Castillo
|July 31
|@ Giants
|W 4-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Jakob Junis
|August 1
|@ Giants
|L 4-3
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|August 2
|@ Giants
|L 4-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Logan Webb
|August 3
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Scott Alexander
|August 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Bailey Ober
|August 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 6
|@ Twins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Urías
|August 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Bobby Miller
|August 11
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.