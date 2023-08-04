Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Arizona games have gone under the set point total seven consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 16-22 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 110 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-25 20-24 37-29 41-38 16-15

