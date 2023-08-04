Diamondbacks vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Arizona games have gone under the set point total seven consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 16-22 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 110 chances this season.
- In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-28
|29-25
|20-24
|37-29
|41-38
|16-15
