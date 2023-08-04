Carlos Correa and Corbin Carroll are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 105 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.357/.528 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.367/.510 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 17 starts this season, Ober has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a .223/.298/.387 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .207/.294/.438 so far this year.

Buxton brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

