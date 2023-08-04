The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Minnesota Twins (56-54), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.19 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.

Kelly has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kelly is looking for his 18th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 5.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.044.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 17 starts this season, Ober has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.