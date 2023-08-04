The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .282 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Rivera has recorded a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Rivera has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .275 AVG .290 .292 OBP .358 .373 SLG .421 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings