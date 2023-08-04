Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), with two or more runs seven times (7.8%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.223
|AVG
|.328
|.331
|OBP
|.429
|.345
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|21/22
|7
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
