Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake McCarthy (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .245.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (40 of 74), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (16.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (39.2%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.271
|AVG
|.212
|.312
|OBP
|.325
|.414
|SLG
|.240
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/14
|15
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.