Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .878, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .510 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 75.5% of his 102 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.7%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.296
|AVG
|.285
|.371
|OBP
|.364
|.476
|SLG
|.541
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|39/24
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
