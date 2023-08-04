Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .878, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 75.5% of his 102 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 17 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.7%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .296 AVG .285 .371 OBP .364 .476 SLG .541 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 39/24 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings