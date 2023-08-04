Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with multiple hits 23 times (23.7%).

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (14.4%).

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .250 AVG .254 .304 OBP .293 .500 SLG .415 25 XBH 17 9 HR 7 32 RBI 26 36/13 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings