Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

  • Pham is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Pham has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Pham has driven home a run in 24 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this year (27.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.306 AVG .228
.385 OBP .310
.537 SLG .398
13 XBH 12
6 HR 4
17 RBI 17
24/14 K/BB 32/15
3 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
