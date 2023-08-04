Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Pham has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Pham has driven home a run in 24 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (27.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings