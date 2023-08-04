Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Pham has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Pham has driven home a run in 24 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (27.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
