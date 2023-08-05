The Netherlands will meet South Africa in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 5 at 10:00 PM ET. To get here, the Netherlands finished second in Group E, and South Africa was the runner-up in Group G.

The moneyline odds for the Netherlands to advance are -412. The odds for South Africa to do so are +908. The over/under for this game is 3 goals, with the over at +108 and the under at -141.

Bet on the result of Netherlands vs. South Africa at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Netherlands vs. South Africa Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Sydney Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 3

3 Netherlands Moneyline: -412

-412 South Africa Moneyline: +908

Netherlands vs. South Africa World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score a combined five goals per game, two more than this match's over/under.

These two teams concede a combined 2.3 goals per game, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.

The Netherlands has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.

The Netherlands has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -412 or shorter.

This tournament South Africa has won one of the three games in which it has been an underdog.

South Africa has played as an underdog of +908 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Netherlands World Cup Stats

Jill Roord has tallied three goals for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup (three matches).

Stefanie van der Gragt has played three matches in Women's World Cup for the Netherlands, and has put up one goal and one assist.

Danielle van de Donk has been on the pitch for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup, tallying one goal and one assist in three matches.

In Women's World Cup, Dominique Janssen has recorded two assists (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup) for the Netherlands in three matches.

South Africa World Cup Stats

Thembi Kgatlana has been a major contributor for South Africa in Women's World Cup, with two goals (ninth in Women's World Cup play) and two assists.

Hildah Magaia has chipped in with two goals and one assist in Women's World Cup.

Linda Motlhalo has totaled one goal for South Africa in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Jermaine Seoposenwe has one assist (but no goals).

Take your pick for Netherlands vs. South Africa on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Netherlands vs. South Africa Recent Performance

The Netherlands went 5-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +5. This year, its record is 2-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+7 goal differential).

The Netherlands picked up a victory on August 1 against Vietnam by a score of 7-0. The victorious Netherlands took 37 more shots in the contest, 42 to five.

South Africa was 3-0-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -13. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (0 goal differential).

South Africa claimed a 3-2 win over Italy on August 2 in its last match. Italy outshot South Africa 13 to 10.

Netherlands Roster

Name Age Number Club Daphne van Domselaar 23 1 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lynn Wilms 22 2 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stefanie van der Gragt 30 3 FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden) Aniek Nouwen 24 4 AC Milan (Italy) Merel van Dongen 30 5 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Jill Roord 26 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lineth Beerensteyn 26 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Sherida Spitse 33 8 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Katja Snoeijs 26 9 Everton FC (England) Danielle van de Donk 32 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Lieke Martens 30 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jill Baijings 22 12 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Renate Jansen 32 13 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Jackie Groenen 28 14 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Caitlin Dijkstra 24 15 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lize Kop 25 16 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Victoria Pelova 24 17 Arsenal WFC (England) Kerstin Casparij 22 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Wieke Kaptein 17 19 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Dominique Janssen 28 20 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Damaris Egurrola 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Esmee Brugts 20 22 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Jacintha Weimar 25 23 Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

South Africa Roster

Name Age Number Club Kaylin Swart 28 1 JVW FC (South Africa) Lebogang Ramalepe 31 2 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Bongeka Gamede 24 3 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noko Matlou 37 4 SD Eibar (Spain) Fikile Magama 21 5 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noxolo Cesane - 6 - Karabo Dhlamini 21 7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Hildah Magaia 28 8 Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea) Gabriela Salgado - 9 JVW FC (South Africa) Linda Motlhalo 25 10 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Thembi Kgatlana 27 11 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Jermaine Seoposenwe 29 12 FC Juarez (Mexico) Bambanani Mbane 33 13 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Tiisetso Makhubela 26 14 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Refiloe Jane 31 15 Sassuolo Calcio (Italy) Andile Dlamini 30 16 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Melinda Kgadiete 31 17 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Sibulele Holweni 22 18 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Kholosa Biyana 28 19 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Robyn Moodaly 29 20 JVW FC (South Africa) Kebotseng Moletsane 28 21 - Nomvula Kgoale - 22 - Wendy Shongwe 20 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.