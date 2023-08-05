On Saturday, Alek Thomas (.464 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 35 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .282 AVG .192 .318 OBP .223 .485 SLG .336 12 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 35/5 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings