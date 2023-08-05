Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .267.

Walker has picked up a hit in 62.6% of his 107 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 107), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .272 AVG .255 .356 OBP .325 .565 SLG .457 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 45/21 3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings