Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .267.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 62.6% of his 107 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 107), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.356
|OBP
|.325
|.565
|SLG
|.457
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|45/21
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (2-6) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
