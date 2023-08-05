The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 106 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .278 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 10th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 70 of 104 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.9%).

He has homered in 20 games this season (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this year (38.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .273 AVG .283 .349 OBP .363 .505 SLG .551 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 44/21 12 SB 21

Twins Pitching Rankings