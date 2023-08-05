Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (57-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (2-6) for the Twins and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.8 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

