The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. Arizona's last eight games have gone under the total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.4.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 111 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-26 20-24 37-30 41-39 16-15

