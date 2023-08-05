Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 124 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 353 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Nelson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home - -

