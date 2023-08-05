Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), with two or more runs six times (9.7%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.284
|.292
|OBP
|.352
|.373
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
