Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 during his last outings.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 52 of 91 games this year (57.1%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (5.5%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (44.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.7%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.324
|.331
|OBP
|.422
|.345
|SLG
|.458
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|22/22
|7
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
