Jace Peterson -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

  • Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks while batting .221.
  • In 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Peterson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (18.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this year (26.3%), including four games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 45
.179 AVG .262
.280 OBP .346
.279 SLG .369
7 XBH 8
3 HR 3
13 RBI 15
41/20 K/BB 36/16
8 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Maeda (2-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.