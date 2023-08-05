Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .222 with four doubles and 10 walks.
- Herrera has picked up a hit in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 29 games this year.
- Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.154
|AVG
|.303
|.195
|OBP
|.429
|.154
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|11/8
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
