Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.504) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 19th in slugging.

In 77 of 103 games this year (74.8%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (16.5%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (34.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.4% of his games this season (54 of 103), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (15.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .296 AVG .278 .371 OBP .357 .476 SLG .528 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 40/24 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings