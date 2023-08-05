Lilia Vu will play at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links, taking place from August 3-5.

Looking to bet on Vu at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Lilia Vu Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Vu has shot better than par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Vu has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Vu finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Vu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 42nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 272 2 16 4 6 $1.6M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,494 yards, 525 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Dundonald Links have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Dundonald Links is 6,494 yards, 77 yards shorter than the average course Vu has played in the past year (6,571).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship placed her in the 53rd percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Vu shot better than 91% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Vu fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Vu carded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the field average (3.6).

Vu's seven birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

In that most recent outing, Vu's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.6).

Vu finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Vu finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Vu Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

