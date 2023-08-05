One game after scoring 42 points in a 91-71 win over the Dream, Diana Taurasi will lead the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) into a matchup with the Seattle Storm (6-20). The game is on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -155 +130
BetMGM Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -155 +130
PointsBet Mercury (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +125
Tipico Mercury (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +115

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Storm have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 12-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
  • In the Mercury's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.

