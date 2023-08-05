Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in baseball with 123 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Boston is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (538 total).

The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.298).

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays' 131 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Toronto is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Blue Jays have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Toronto ranks 15th in the majors with 498 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Blue Jays have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Toronto averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Toronto pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Blue Jays rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Bello has recorded 10 quality starts this year.

Bello will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (8-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Home Chris Bassitt Kyle Gibson 8/1/2023 Orioles L 13-3 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Kyle Bradish 8/2/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Home Yusei Kikuchi Grayson Rodriguez 8/3/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Home Kevin Gausman Jack Flaherty 8/4/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Away Alek Manoah James Paxton 8/5/2023 Red Sox - Away José Berríos Brayan Bello 8/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Chris Bassitt - 8/7/2023 Guardians - Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Gavin Williams 8/8/2023 Guardians - Away Yusei Kikuchi Tanner Bibee 8/9/2023 Guardians - Away Kevin Gausman Logan Allen 8/10/2023 Guardians - Away Alek Manoah Noah Syndergaard

