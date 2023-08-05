Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.1%).

In 11.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings