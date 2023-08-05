Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- In 11.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
