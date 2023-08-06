The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (19.7%).
  • He has homered in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 23.9% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.282 AVG .188
.318 OBP .218
.485 SLG .328
12 XBH 10
3 HR 4
11 RBI 9
23/5 K/BB 36/5
2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 35-year-old left-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games, compiling a 2-9 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.