The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229.

Thomas has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (19.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .282 AVG .188 .318 OBP .218 .485 SLG .328 12 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 36/5 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings