Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229.
- Thomas has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (19.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.282
|AVG
|.188
|.318
|OBP
|.218
|.485
|SLG
|.328
|12
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|36/5
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 35-year-old left-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games, compiling a 2-9 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.