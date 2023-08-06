Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the second-longest shot in the league.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.
- Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . Defensively, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.
- Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In addition, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In 16 games a season ago, Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, hauling in 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).
- Isaiah Simmons collected two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
