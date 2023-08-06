The Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .176.
  • In 10 of 26 games this season (38.5%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
.056 AVG .289
.081 OBP .333
.056 SLG .395
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Over his 14 appearances last season he compiled a 2-9 record, had a 9.20 ERA, and a 2.06 WHIP.
