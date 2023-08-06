The Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .176.

In 10 of 26 games this season (38.5%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .056 AVG .289 .081 OBP .333 .056 SLG .395 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

