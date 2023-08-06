Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .176.
- In 10 of 26 games this season (38.5%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.056
|AVG
|.289
|.081
|OBP
|.333
|.056
|SLG
|.395
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Over his 14 appearances last season he compiled a 2-9 record, had a 9.20 ERA, and a 2.06 WHIP.
