Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 17th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 67 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 41 games this year (38.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .272 AVG .251 .356 OBP .321 .565 SLG .450 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings