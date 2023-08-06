The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (106) this season while batting .277 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 105 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.5% of his games this year (53 of 105), with two or more runs 20 times (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .273 AVG .280 .349 OBP .363 .505 SLG .545 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 45/21 12 SB 22

Twins Pitching Rankings