Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (106) this season while batting .277 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 105 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.5% of his games this year (53 of 105), with two or more runs 20 times (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.273
|AVG
|.280
|.349
|OBP
|.363
|.505
|SLG
|.545
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|45/21
|12
|SB
|22
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 14 appearances last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP, compiling a 2-9 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.