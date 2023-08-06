Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (58-54) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is slightly favored by our model.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (11-5) for the Diamondbacks and Dallas Keuchel for the Twins.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

Arizona has a record of 15-8, a 65.2% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 529.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule