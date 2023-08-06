Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Zac Gallen on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +125 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 28-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.9% of those games).

Arizona has a 15-8 record (winning 65.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60% chance to win.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-59-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-27 20-24 37-31 41-40 16-15

