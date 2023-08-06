The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will take on Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball with 125 total home runs.

Arizona's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Arizona is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (529 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best average in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.342).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gallen has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will look to extend a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo

