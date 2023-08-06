Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) will face off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (58-54) at Target Field on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record (winning 65.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 3-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+155)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +6000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.