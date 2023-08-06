The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa and others in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashed .221/.295/.382 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 66 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashed .237/.300/.460 so far this year.

Kepler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

