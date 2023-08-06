Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Twins on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:51 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI.
- He's slashed .221/.295/.382 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has recorded 66 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He's slashed .237/.300/.460 so far this year.
- Kepler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.