Emmanuel Rivera -- batting .267 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.
  • Rivera has gotten a hit in 37 of 63 games this season (58.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (27.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this year (30.2%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.275 AVG .282
.292 OBP .350
.373 SLG .409
6 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 17
21/3 K/BB 25/12
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Keuchel starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
  • The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games, putting together a 2-9 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.